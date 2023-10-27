Pune tops list for overall alcohol consumption in last six months, Amravati reports decline

Between April 1 and September 30, 2023, data on liquor sales in the state reveals that Mumbaikars have quaffed a staggering 23.58 lakh litres of wine, whereas Pune residents have indulged in 11.99 lakh litres of this grape-based libation. Meanwhile, Vidarbha and Marathwada regions have imbibed 3.33 lakh and 2.50 lakh litres of wine, respectively. This indicates that the people of Mumbai and Pune have shown a particular fondness for wine, while Pune's local connoisseurs have led the state in overall liquor consumption during the last half-year.

Over the past six months, a significant volume of 162.38 lakh litres of country liquor was sold, with Nagpur (128.90), Mumbai Suburban (125.39), Nashik (113.92), and Thane (113.71) regions following suit in terms of consumption.

Mumbai also claims the top spot in foreign liquor sales within the state, with 476.02 lakh litres of foreign liquor sold in the Thane division during the last half-year. Following closely behind are the Pune and Nagpur divisions. In contrast, Amravati division reports relatively lower consumption, with 78.38 lakh litres of liquor sold.