Pune Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory For Maratha Reservation Rally; Check Diversions and Alternate Routes

To avoid the chaos during Maratha morcha led by quota activist Manoj Jarange from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna to Mumbai. Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police have announced some traffic advisory. This rule will be applied from Wednesday morning.

The protest will start from Kharadi at around 8am and head towards Lonavala along Pune-Ahmedngar Road, passing through Chandannagar, Vimannagar junction, Gunjan Talkies Chowk, Parnakuti Chowk, Koregaon Park Junction, RTO Chowk, and COEP junction.

The protest will then go left towards Sancheti Hospital Chowk, then right onto Ganeshkhind Road to get to Pune University junction and then on to Aundh. From Aundh, it will go into the Pimpri Chinchwad police area from the Rajiv Gandhi bridge in Aundh to Jagtap dairy Chowk, Dange Chowk, Chaphekar Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Khandomal Chowk, Bhakti-Shakti, Poona Gate, Dehu Road and Talegaon before entering the Pune rural areas.