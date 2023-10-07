Pune: Tree collapse near Kothrud's Dashbhuja Ganpati temple injures four, one hospitalised

In a distressing incident near Kothrud's Dashbhuja Ganpati Temple earlier today, four individuals sustained injuries, with one of them requiring immediate hospitalization. The Pune Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team swiftly responded to the scene to provide assistance.

The incident, which occurred around 9:15 am, involved a massive tree collapsing onto an auto-rickshaw, causing injuries to the driver and three passengers. One of the injured individuals suffered head and leg injuries, necessitating their transfer to Sassoon General Hospital for urgent medical treatment. The remaining injured parties were reported to be in stable condition and received initial first aid on-site, as confirmed by a fire brigade official.

The incident, which occurred around 9:15 am, involved a massive tree collapsing onto an auto-rickshaw, causing injuries to the driver and three passengers. One of the injured individuals suffered head and leg injuries, necessitating their transfer to Sassoon General Hospital for urgent medical treatment. The remaining injured parties were reported to be in stable condition and received initial first aid on-site, as confirmed by a fire brigade official.