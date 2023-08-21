Pune: Two booked as poached animal remains found in farm house

In a startling development, authorities uncovered a disturbing case of animal poaching at a farm in Mandvi Budruk village, near Khadakwasla. Suspected to be that of a leopard, dismembered body parts of the illegally hunted creature were discreetly stashed on the premises.

Forest department officials promptly initiated a raid, resulting in the seizure of animal claws and nails from the location. The incident has prompted the enforcement of critical wildlife preservation statutes, including the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the Indian Forest Act of 1927. Vishwajeet Jadhav and Abhijit Jadhav have been identified as prime suspects, currently evading authorities. Investigation into this egregious breach of conservation laws is actively ongoing, as the search for further evidence and the missing parts of the animal persists.