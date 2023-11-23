Pune: Two farmers who fell into river-linking tunnel found dead
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 23, 2023 01:08 PM 2023-11-23T13:08:22+5:30 2023-11-23T13:12:11+5:30
Two farmers, Anil Bapurao Narute and Ratilal Balbhim Narute, who went missing after falling into a 300-feet deep tunnel ...
Two farmers, Anil Bapurao Narute and Ratilal Balbhim Narute, who went missing after falling into a 300-feet deep tunnel linking Nira and Bhima rivers in Pune district, Maharashtra, were discovered dead.
The unfortunate incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Wednesday when the duo, attempting to retrieve a submersible water pump near Akole village in Indapur tehsil, fell into the tunnel due to a snapped rope. Despite recovery efforts, their lifeless bodies were retrieved around midnight.
Inspector Vikram Salunke of Walchandnagar police station confirmed the retrieval of the bodies and informed that post-mortem examinations would be conducted. “The bodies of the two farmers were fished out around midnight and sent for post-mortem,'' inspector Salunke said.Open in app