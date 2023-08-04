Pune: Two siblings drown in Ambegaon stream during crab hunt

Tragedy struck Gangapur village in Ambegaon, Pune district, as two siblings lost their lives in a heart-wrenching incident. A 12-year-old boy accidentally slipped into a stream while trying to catch crabs. Witnessing her brother in distress, his 14-year-old sister bravely attempted a rescue but tragically met the same fate.

Despite their cries for help, the absence of any nearby assistance led to their unfortunate demise. Although local villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing about the incident, their efforts were in vain. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, leaving the community devastated.