Pune: Unseasonal rain hits seven talukas, crops damaged

Unseasonal rains in the district on Tuesday have affected seven taluks. This has damaged crops over an area of 44.3 hectares. The agriculture and revenue departments have started collecting data on crop loss due to untimely rains. According to preliminary information, grapes, onions, wheat, and other crops have been damaged in two villages in Ambegaon taluka. 38.5 hectares of crops in these 20 villages have been damaged, which mainly include wheat, mango, and vegetables.

Haveli, Mulshi, Bhor, Maval, Junnar, Khed, Ambegaon, and Shirur taluks received unseasonal rain. Ambegaon taluka recorded the highest rainfall of 18 mm. Haveli recorded 0.80 mm, Mulshi 1.17 mm, Maval 8.73 mm, Junnar 6 mm, Khed 4 mm, and Shirur 0.44 mm.

The district administration has prepared this preliminary report of damage due to unseasonal rains. In the legislative session, the chief minister and deputy chief minister were ordered to send an immediate report to inform about the damage. Against this backdrop, the district administration has prepared a preliminary report. As the meteorological department has predicted rain for the next two days, the district administration has expressed the possibility of an increase in the loss of crops in the district.