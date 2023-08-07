Pune Water Cut Update: Thursday's planned water supply suspension revoked

In response to the upcoming maintenance work at Parvati Jal Kendra by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL), as a result, the water supply of the city was initially planned to be halted on Thursday. However, following the intervention of Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, the decision to suspend the water supply on Thursday has been revoked. The water supply will proceed as scheduled on Thursday.

All four dams supplying water to Pune hold over 25 TMC of water. Hence, the decision to discontinue the weekly water cut on Thursdays was made recently. The water supply was reinstated just last Thursday. However, maintenance repairs are scheduled for this Thursday at Parvati Water Treatment Plant (old and new) and its affiliated pumping stations—Army Water Station, SNDT Pumping, and Vadgaon Water Station. The civic body had earlier announced the suspension of the water supply.

However, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil communicated with MSEDCL, leading to the restoration of power supply to water stations on Thursday. Consequently, the municipal corporation's decision to halt the water supply on Thursday has been revoked.