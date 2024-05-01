Pune Weather Update: District Sizzles as Temperatures Soar, Dhamdhere Records State's Highest at 44°C

Pune: Dhamdhere in Pune district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Shirur recorded 43.9 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta 43 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in Pune in the next two days.

Solapur also had the same temperature in the state. Even Vidarbha, which normally has the highest temperature, has not seen such a high temperature. The heat wave in Pune has been rising for the past few days. Of the district's 28 automatic weather stations, six recorded temperatures below 40 on Tuesday, and 22 stations recorded temperatures above 40.

A low-pressure line has passed from Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka, due to which a heatwave warning has been issued in parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha, and Marathwada. Konkan will also witness hot and humid weather for the next two days. Heatwave conditions are expected in Raigad and Mumbai. The temperature in Pune district has now started to rise higher than in Vidarbha. Akola in Vidarbha recorded a low of 43.9 degrees Celsius.

Many places in Pune are in their 40s

The temperature in many parts of Pune city has gone up to 40 degrees Celsius. These include Magarpatta, Wadgaonsheri, Koregaon Park, Hadapsar, NDA, Shivajinagar and Pashan. Pune recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Pune maximum temperature

Dhamdhere - 44.0

Shirur- 43.9

Magarpatta- 43.0

Vadgaonsheri - 42.9

Koregaon Park- 42.7

Purandar- 42.7

Rajgurunagar- 42.5

Indapur- 42.5

Hadapsar- 42.1

Chinchwad- 41.9

Shivajinagar- 41.7

Baramati- 41.1

Lonavala - 39.0

"Pune district is reeling under heat wave conditions and will continue on Wednesday. Therefore, people should avoid stepping out of their homes in the afternoon. Drink water continuously to avoid dehydration. Temperatures will gradually drop after Wednesday. "- Dr. - Anupam Kashyapi, former meteorologist

