Gangapur Dam's Water Capacity Surges by 2 Crore Liters Amid Silt Pumping Campaign

The water capacity of Gangapur Dam has experienced a notable rise, swelling by an impressive 2 crore 15 lakh 88 thousand liters. This remarkable increase is attributed to the ongoing silt pumping operation launched in Gangavarhe village, located adjacent to Gangapur Dam. Over the past fortnight, a total of 21,623 cubic meters of silt has been extracted using 1,750 trucks and 199 tractors. This concerted effort is scheduled to continue until June 15th, promising a sustained enhancement in the dam's water storage capacity.

Under the umbrella of the Jal Samruddh Nashik campaign, spearheaded by a various organisations including the Indian Jain Organization, Nashik Humanitarian Foundation, and Art of Living Foundation, this initiative has gained momentum. During the 15-day period, 162 trucks and 8 tractors were used to extract approximately 1968 cubic meters of silt. The extracted silt, distributed at no cost to neighbouring farmers, to enhance soil fertility, thereby fostering agricultural productivity.

The collective efforts of key urban institutions, organizations, and foundations has provided crucial support, both logistically and financially, for this program. This campaign is not limited to the vicinity of the dam but extends its reach to other reservoirs, lakes, and rural areas within the district. With the campaign's continued implementation until June, it will boost the water capacity of major reservoirs, offering a sustainable solution to water scarcity issues in the region.

