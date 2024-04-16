Pune Weather Update: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Moderate Rainfall with Gusty Winds

The Indian Meteorological Department's recent report released this evening stated that the moisture level in Shivajinagar was measured at 25% at 5:30 p.m. IST. The low moisture content has led to the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds, or Cb clouds, over Pune.

According to the IMD, the weather is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, resulting in dust causing poor visibility. Drivers are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially during periods of reduced visibility. Additionally, it is not advisable to take shelter under trees during lightning storms, as the strong winds might cause branches to break off, posing a danger to those nearby.

In addition to lightning and brief downpours, the approaching thunderstorm is predicted to bring strong gusts of 30-40 kilometers per hour (kph). Over the next two to three hours, this weather event is forecast to occur in isolated areas of Pune district, including Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Nasik, Beed, Hingoli, and Ahmednagar.

The formation of the Cb clouds has brought moderate showers with winds in Pimpri, Kothrud, Wagholi, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Shivaji Nagar, and other parts of the city.