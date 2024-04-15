Pune Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain Accompanied by Thunderstorms Expected in Next 3 to 4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 5:30 p.m. IST on Monday, April 15, for Pune, Nashik and Satara districts.

High clouds are forming in and around Pune, with scattered thunderstorms expected to bring light to moderate rain in the next three to four hours. There is a chance of gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour (18-25 mph) along with lightning.

Residents are advised to take precautions, including seeking shelter during lightning and storms and avoiding standing under trees.

Light rain with lightning has already been reported in Bavdhan, Kothrud and other areas of Pune.

The thunderstorms bring a welcome respite from the ongoing heat wave, offering temporary relief with cooler temperatures and breezes.

However, residents are urged to use caution when venturing outside due to the unpredictable weather conditions.