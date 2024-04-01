Pune Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Reaches at 42.4 Degrees Celsius, Tips To Avoid Sunstroke

Pune experiences a notable surge in both maximum and minimum temperatures, with the Shirur area registering the highest temperature on March 31st at 42.4 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Koregaon Park at 40.8 degrees Celsius. On April 1st, the lowest recorded minimum temperature was 19.3 degrees Celsius in the NDA and Shirur regions, with Haveli following closely at 19.7 degrees Celsius.

In the central part of Pune city, the Shivajinagar area experienced a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius. Forecasts suggest that the Shivajinagar region, along with other areas such as Lohegaon Airport and Pashan, are anticipated to see a further increase in temperatures. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach up to 40.0 degrees Celsius, with skies ranging from partly cloudy to mainly clear until April 7th.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, at IMD Pune, Tweeted, “The maximum temperature is rising . Minimum temp. is also above normal with warm nights creating uncomfortable conditions. Drink enough liquid throughout the day. Unless essential don't go out between 11 am to 4 pm. Use a light colour like a white dress and cover your face to avoid hot air.”

Kashyapi warned of heatstrokes in his tweet and advised the citizens to stay cautious and avoid hard labour work in scorching heat to avoid sunstroke.

Reasons for Sunstroke:-

Staying exposed to direct sun while doing laborious work

Working in a boiler room or a glass factory

Working in a room with high temperature

Sunstroke is a result of continuous exposure to the sun in high temperatures and wearing tight uncomfortable clothes.

Symptoms of Sunstroke.

Tiredness, High fever, dry skin

Loss of appetite, feeling nauseating, headache

High blood pressure, physiological instability, feeling unconscious.

Treatment:-

Rest in a fully ventilated room with a fan or cooler

Bath with cold water

Use ice pack

Use intravenous saline as prescribed by the doctor.

Take medicines and treatment as prescribed by the doctor.



Measure to avoid sunstroke:-

Drink an adequate amount of water.

Wear light clothes with light colours, wear sunglasses, an umbrella and good quality footwear.

Use a cap while going out in the sun with a wet cloth inside.

Keep the pets in a cool and shady place.

Try maintaining the home temperature using wet curtains, fans and coolers.



Dont’s:-