Pune Witnesses Second Lowest Temperature of the Season

Cold air from the north is moving into Maharashtra, causing a drop in minimum temperatures. In Pune, the minimum temperature fell to 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the second time this season. The minimum temperature in Shivajinagar was 10.9 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the minimum temperature will drop further in the next two days, increasing the chill. In the past few days, the minimum temperature has been fluctuating. However, the past two days have seen bright sunshine in the afternoon, providing some relief from the cold. But from Thursday, the chill has started to set in again.

A trough of westerly winds has formed in the western part of the country and is moving eastward. An effective cyclonic circulation has formed over Rajasthan. The same conditions are prevailing in north India, leading to moisture in Maharashtra. The cold air from the north is causing the minimum temperature to drop. The IMD has forecast that the minimum temperature will drop further from February 3.

The sky in Pune will be clear. The sky will be partly cloudy on February 3 and 4. There is a possibility of a 2-degree drop in the minimum temperature in the next 48 hours. The minimum temperature will drop by 3 degrees due to the northerly winds. As a result, the chill will be felt during the day as well. "The minimum temperature in Pune will also drop tomorrow (February 2)," said Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the IMD. "The minimum temperature will drop below 10 degrees. Shivajinagar could record a single-digit temperature. On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar was 10.9 degrees Celsius."

Minimum temperatures in the city

Shirur: 8.7

Hawali: 9.0

NDA: 9.8

Lonavla: 10.0

Shivajinagar: 10.9

Pashan: 12.0

Koregaon Park: 16.3

Magarpeth: 17.1

Wagholi: 18.4