Pune: Woman abducted, threatened for rejecting marriage proposal

On Monday, Pune police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 22-year-old woman over her refusal of his marriage proposal. The incident occurred on Saturday at Swargate.

According to the woman's complaint, accused Somnath Sul and his friend Ganesh Mahanawar forced her to sit in a car at Swargate on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.From there, the accused took her to Wagholi, Jejuri. On Sunday, he dropped her off at Sadashiv Peth and threatened to kill her parents if she refused to marry him.

According to police officials, the accused and the woman were in a relationship. However, as the accused was short-tempered, she decided to reject his marriage proposal.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. An investigation is underway, and two arrests have been made, according to officials.