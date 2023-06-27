Pune: Woman attacked with sickle in Sadashiv Peth, brave intervention prevents tragedy

In recent days, Pune city has witnessed a surge in criminal activities. This morning, a disturbing incident occurred in the Sadashiv Peth area, located in the heart of Pune. A student preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam was reportedly assaulted with a sickle by a young man near Perugate police station in Sadashiv Peth. Shockingly, this incident unfolded during daylight hours. The perpetrator has been identified as a 22-year-old named Shantanu Jadhav.

The police have arrested the young individual, and they are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. Based on initial information, it appears that the accused used a knife to attack the young woman due to one-sided love. Fortunately, the courageous intervention of two individuals prevented a tragedy from occurring. Without considering their own well-being, they bravely apprehended the young man and promptly turned him over to the authorities.

This morning, an incident occurred on Tilak Road. Around 10 a.m., while young individuals were heading to their MPSC study sessions in Sadashiv Peth, they noticed a distressing situation unfolding. A young woman was being pursued by a man carrying a weapon. Despite the busy road, no one intervened. However, these courageous individuals disregarded their own safety and successfully rescued the girl, apprehending the assailant and turning him over to the authorities.