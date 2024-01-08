Pune, Woman Claims Sexual Assault, Caste-based Abuse, and Threats by Police Officer

A police sub-inspector serving at the Market Yard Police Station in Pune has been accused of rape, caste-based abuse, and death threats by a young woman, according to a complaint filed at the Swargate Police Station. The alleged offences took place between July 10, 2023, and December 4, 2023.

The 32-year-old victim, who met with the accused, Yuvaraj Vaman Shinde, and his wife, Kajal, for work-related purposes, claims that Shinde sexually assaulted her in a hotel on Satara Road under the false pretense of marriage. She further alleges that he gained her trust with fabricated promises before subjecting her to repeated abuse. Following the assault, the victim approached the Swargate police and filed a formal complaint against Shinde. She also accused the couple of threatening her with violence and death if she did not withdraw the complaint.

When the victim later confronted Shinde's wife, Kajal, about the delayed marriage, she was allegedly subjected to caste-based slurs and physical threats. This prompted the victim to file a separate complaint against Kajal at the Market Yard Police Station. The case has now been transferred to the Swargate Police Station for further investigation, with assistance from Assistant Police Commissioner Narayan Shirgavkar of the Swargate Division. Currently, police are investigating this case.