Pune: Young boy drowns in Khadakwasla Canal, safety measures questioned after second incident in week

The fire brigade personnel of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) are currently engaged in a search operation for a young boy who tragically drowned while attempting to wash his face in a canal situated behind the Khadakwasla dam.

Shahid Allauddin Barote (16), a resident of Yerawada, has been identified as the unfortunate victim who lost his life in the incident. Tragically, just last week, Zubair Ismail Shaikh (26) from Bhavani Peth, Pune, also drowned in the same location. These recurring incidents raise concerns about the overall security and safety measures in place at the site.

In the morning, Shahid Barote, accompanied by his friends, had visited Sinhagad. On their return journey, the group decided to take a break near the canal located at the rear of Khadakwasla dam to freshen up by washing their faces, given the sunny weather. Unfortunately, while the four friends were washing their faces at the canal's edge, Shahid's footing slipped, causing him to fall into the deep water. Within moments, he vanished beneath the rapidly flowing water, leaving his friends in a state of shock and distress.

After hearing the cries for help from the three friends, other people rushed to the scene. Police Inspector Sachin Wangade from Haveli police station, along with police constable Sharad Chavan and home guard Aniket Chorghe, arrived to provide guidance. Under the supervision of PMRDA Divisional Fire Officer Sujit Patil, a team consisting of Kishore Kalbhor, Suraj Mane, Yogesh Mainale, Pankaj Mali, and Akshay Tambe is actively searching for Shahid.