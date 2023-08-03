Pune youth dies while trekking to Harishchandragad

A shocking incident has come to light in Ahmednagar district, where a tourist lost his life while trekking to Harishchandragad. The deceased tourist has been identified as Balu Natharam Geete. Balu and his friend got stranded at Harishchandragad after losing their way. He succumbed to the continuous heavy rain and cold overnight.

According to the reports, six young me had gone on tourism to Harishchandragad from Pune. On August 1st, at 5 o'clock in the evening, they started climbing the mountain from the Tolar Khind. While climbing the fort, they lost their way in the forests of Harishchandragad due to heavy fog. As it started raining, the six sought shelter in the hills. However, the continuous rain and cold weather during the night affected the health of these young men. Among them, Anil, also known as Balu Geete, had his health deteriorated significantly, and tragically, he lost his life on Wednesday night.

The local villagers, forest department, and police administration collectively rescued the tourists from Harishchandragad along with the deceased person. Three young men's health was affected due to dehydration, and they were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable now. However, the body of the deceased youth has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. This incident has caused significant concern among the people.