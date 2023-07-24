Pune's key dams filled over 50 per cent as rains continue

Good news for Punekars as the city's water supply may not face cuts if rainfall continues at the same pace. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the ghat sections of Pune City for the next four days.

This comes as a relief since four key dams supplying water to the city are more than 50 per cent full. According to the reports, Khadakwasla dam is 72.83 per cent full with 1.44 TMC of water, Varasgaon has 7.22 TMC of water (56.33 per cent full), Panshet has 6.47 TMC of water (60.74 per cent full), and Temghar dam is 38.94 per cent full with 1.44 TMC water. Authorities are encouraging citizens to take necessary precautions during these upcoming rainy days due to the likelihood of heavy downpours in the city.