Pune's new metro feeder buses: Routes, schedules, and more - Check details here!

In a significant development for Pune's transportation infrastructure, the Chairman and Managing Director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Sachindra Pratap Singh, and Managing Director of MahaMetro, Shravan Hardikar, jointly inaugurated the Metro Feeder Bus service at Civil Court Metro Station, Shivaji Nagar, on Wednesday.

The inauguration was made possible after the completion of two sections of Pune Metro Phase I - Phugewadi to Civil Court stations and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic stations, which were unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These completed sections paved the way for the introduction of the metro feeder services, aiming to provide a seamless commute for all citizens and alleviate their daily travel burdens to and from metro stations.

PMPML appeals to all citizens to make the most of this newly introduced bus service, which offers three dedicated routes from Vanaz to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station, ensuring efficient and convenient transportation. Additionally, four buses have been allocated for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station, further enhancing connectivity options for passengers along this route.

Vanaz to Shivajinagar Civil Court Room Metro Station Feeder Buses:

Metro Shuttle 12: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via Kumbharwada, Ambedkar Bhavan, Molodina, Pune Railway Station, Pune Station Depot, Sadhu Vaswani Chowk, Collector Office, Zilla Parishad, Ambedkar Bhavan, Gadital, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Civil Court Metro Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 13: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via RTO, SSPM, Naidu Hospital, Tadiwala Road, Panchsheel Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Naidu Hospital, SSPM, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar Civil Court Room (Circle). Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 14: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via Kumbharwada, Ambedkar Bhavan, Collector Kacheri, GPO, West End, Bank of India, M. G. Road, West End, GPO, Collector Office, Ambedkar Bhavan, Gadital, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar Civil Court Room (Circle). Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

PMPML will be starting its Metro Feeder Bus service from 02/08/2023 for citizens to conveniently reach desired metro stations and make optimal use of public transport facilities. Details of feeder bus services are as mentioned in the table. With the Hon. Prime Minjster of India,… pic.twitter.com/kynjkLnYjr — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) August 1, 2023

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station Feeder Buses:

Metro Shuttle 31: PCMC Station Kalewadi Phata to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Shagun Chowk, Deluxe, Kalewadi, Kalewadi Phata. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 32: PCMC Station Gharkul to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Gharkul, Sambhaji Nagar, Thermax Chowk, KSB Chowk, Morwadi, Pimpri Municipal Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 35: Nashik Phata (Bhosari) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Indrayaninagar, Gawalimatha, Nehrunagar, YCM Hospital. Frequency: Every 1 hour 10 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 37: Dapodi to Navi Sangvi Circle via CME Gate, Shivaji Statue, Vasantdada Statue, PWD Ground, Navi Sangvi, Kate Puram Chowk, Pimple Gurav, Ramakrishna Mangal Office, Church, CNG Pump Phugewadi, Dapodi Metro Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.