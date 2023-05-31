Pune's River Front Project: NGT directs PMC to suspend tree cutting until July 31

In relation to the Riverfront Development Project, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Pune Municipal Corporation, stating that tree cutting must be halted until the next hearing on July 31. Sarang Yadvadkar and Pushkar Kulkarni, residents of Pune, have filed an application with the NGT regarding this matter.

Yadvadkar and Kulkarni have asked the NGT to instruct the Pune Municipal Corporation to stop cutting trees for the Riverfront Development Project until a new evaluation of the project is carried out, as per the Supreme Court's order on March 27. Previously, many people protested on the streets of the city to express their opposition to the project.

The NGT questioned the PMC, saying, "If the project documents clearly state that no trees will be cut for the Riverfront Development (RFD) project, and the Environmental Clearance also confirms this, then why are you cutting trees?" The NGT further directed the civic body, stating that not a single tree should be chopped down for the RFD project until all necessary permissions are obtained.

As per reports, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was given a two-week timeframe by the NGT to respond, but the civic body replied negatively to the query regarding tree cutting for the project. The PMC informed the NGT that they have submitted an application to the Maharashtra Tree Authority seeking permission to cut the trees. They also stated that any further action will be taken only after they receive the necessary permission.