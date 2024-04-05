Pune's Scorching Heatwave to Continue, Maximum Temperature to Stay High

The heatwave in Pune continues with a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius recorded on April 04, from the Koregaon region. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted the temperature to increase by 2.0 degrees Celsius on April 05 and on April 06 the maximum temperature may go up to 42.0 degrees Celsius. Rains are expected to suffice the scorching heat on April 10 and 11 as forecasted by the IMD.

Meanwhile, the Lohegaon Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on April 04, a maximum temperature of 40.0 with mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening has been forecasted by the IMD. The NDA, Pashan and Shivajinagar airport region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius on April 04 the maximum temperature will range between 40.0 to 39.0 in Pune.

