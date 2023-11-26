Put shop names in bold Marathi Otherwise….. BMC gives 3 days deadline

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has clearly stated that their should be marathi sign board or else serious actions would be taken. As per the supreme court orders , it is mandatory to put shop name in bold Marathi. To ensure this rule is followed by every shop and hospital owner, a committee of senior officials and facilitators has formed at department level. The authority has full right to take action against the offenders. This campaign will start from 28th November 2023, as indicated by the municipal administration.

Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Sinha took a meeting with officials and ordered them to follow all concerned orders given by the supreme court. According to this, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi and Deputy Commissioner Sanjog Kabre, a department level committee has been formed to make sure all the names are written in Devanagari script without any mistake, Serious legal actions will be taken with the offender of this rule.

The names of the establishments should be in Marathi Devanagari script as per the rules of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Conditions) Act, 2018 and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Conditions) (Amendment) Act, 2022, as per Rules 35 and 36. The petitioners were given a two-month period to put the names of the establishments and establishments in Marathi Devanagari script in the High Court during the hearing of the writ petition (s) Civil CR (5) 775/2022 filed on 25th September 2023. The current period ends on 25th November 2023 and the action regarding the establishment and establishment names in Marathi Devanagari script as per the rules of the Act will commence from Tuesday, 28th November 2023.

Earlier, Supreme Court had asked shop owners that why can’t you follow the rules? Please follow the rules. Maharashtra is not only the state who has this rule, Karnataka state also follow this rule. You are in Maharashtra, don’t you know the benefits of using Marathi sign board? If we again put a case In Mumbai high court the you have face the consequences, you still have time get new boards in Devanagari script. The deadline for this has been extended by two months. Court advised gives special advice to business association says instead of spending money on legal matters spend money on Marathi boards. The court had also stated that this decision should not be given the color of rigidity or regionalism.