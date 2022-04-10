R K Studio illuminated with lights ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding

Ahead of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding the Kapoor family's R K Studio has been illuminated with lights all over.

Pictures of the studio, situated in Mumbai's Chembur have been making rounds on social media and they show the place all bright and lit up ahead of the upcoming celebrations.

Earlier today, Ranbir's new under-construction home in Bandra had been decked up with strings of lights.

A video from the Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, went viral and it showed various workers decorating the bungalow with LED string lights.

Sources suggest Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot.

Though the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding date, it has been reported that it will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house starting from April 13 onwards.

Rumours also suggest the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

