Rafale Fighter Jet Will Soon Be Made in Nagpur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, who hails from Nagpur, announced that Rafale fighter jets would be manufactured at the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited unit in the city. He emphasized that Nagpur is evolving into an aviation hub, with numerous major companies in the sector establishing their units at MIHAN (Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur).

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav-Advantage Vidarbha,’ an industrial expo and exhibition in Nagpur, Gadkari highlighted the potential of the Vidarbha region in the eastern part of the state, encompassing 11 districts, including Nagpur and Gadchiroli. He emphasized that Vidarbha now boasts excellent infrastructure in water, power, transport, and telecommunication, making it attractive for industries.

Gadkari noted that 75% of Maharashtra's minerals are located in Vidarbha, making the region increasingly attractive to industries. He predicted that Gadchiroli would become the highest tax-paying district in the state within the next five years due to the influx of industries. Additionally, he mentioned that M/s TAAL unit in Mihan-SEZ is producing 1,200 spares for both Airbus and Boeing aircraft. The Dassault Reliance Aviation Limited (DRAL) unit in Mihan-SEZ, a joint venture between France’s Dassault and Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Reliance Group, is also operational.