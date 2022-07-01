Rahul Narvekar to be BJP's candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The power struggle in the state, which had been going on for two weeks, came to an end. Now the process of cabinet expansion and selection of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has begun. BJP has sealed the name of Rahul Narvekar for the post of Assembly Speaker. He has also filed his candidature. Given the strength of the Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP, it is almost certain that Rahul Narvekar will be the next Assembly Speaker.

It is learned that the session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has been postponed by one day. The convention scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, has been postponed. The convention will now take place on July 3 and 4, next Sunday and Monday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called the convention to prove a majority to the newly appointed government. The Assembly Speaker will also be elected in the same session.