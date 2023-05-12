Rahul Narwekar asserts he will not succumb to any pressure while deciding on disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar asserted he will not succumb to any pressure while deciding on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena and said whatever time is required to complete the process will be taken, comments coming a day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the 2022 political crisis in the state.

He said the Speaker's post does not belong to any party, but it is of the entire House and any person occupying the position takes decisions in accordance with norms enshrined in the Constitution.

His comments came in the backdrop of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's statement earlier in the day that the Assembly Speaker should take a decision on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at the earliest.

It will be seen who controlled the political party and which group represented the political party all details will be taken as per Supreme Court's directions and will work accordingly. There are many petitions all rules of the CPC (Code of Civil Procedure) are applicable to the petitions and all aspects like leading the evidence, cross-examination, examination-in-chief, giving hearing to everyone all points will be followed religiously and only then a decision will be taken, the Speaker said.

Supreme Court on Thursday held it cannot restore the MVA government led by Thackeray as he resigned as CM without facing a floor test in June last year though it passed critical remarks against then-Governor B S Koshyari in context of the political crisis triggered by a rebellion in the Shiv Sena.