Raigad: 7 dead, 25 injured after bus falls into gorge

At least seven persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital. Seven people died and more than 25 were injured after the bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. Rescue operations are underway, Raigad SP Somnath Gharge said.

Ambulances and police vehicles were seen parked on the side of the road near the spot where the accident took place. Police and rescue officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident.