Raigad landslide: Search and rescue operation resumes on 4th day

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district where a massive landslide led to the death of at least 27 people, officials said.According to an NDRF official, no body was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed in the morning.While search operations continued through the day, yesterday, heavy rainfall and lack of electricity in the village forced authorities to call off rescue work by 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, according to the state government, 69 survivors have been accommodated in a shelter home while 31 others are staying in an ashram school. Sixteen locals have shifted in with their relatives. Furthermore, the Raigad district administration has also set up a colony of 36 shipping containers at Chowk, a town adjoining the old Mumbai Pune highway, seeking to make temporary accommodation arrangements for the victims.

According to the district administration, facilities like water, gas connection, and electricity will be provided to the families. Situated 60 kilometres away from Mumbai, Irshalwadi was struck by a massive landslide on Wednesday night. A hilly village inhabited largely by a tribe of Thakur Adivasis, Irshalwadi is a hamlet located close to the Irshalgad fort which is a popular trekking destination during the weekends.