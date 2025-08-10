Raigad Man Dies of Electric Shock While Opening ATM Door in Dighi

A tragic incident occurred in Dighi, Raigad district, where a 30-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock while attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM. The deceased has been identified as Bhavesh Narendra Powale, a resident of Kudgaon in Shrivardhan taluka, Raigad. The Dighi Marine Police have registered the case as an accidental death.

According to details, during the Raksha Bandhan festival, Bhavesh went to the Bank of Maharashtra ATM in Dighi between 6:45 pm and 7:00 pm to withdraw money. While opening the ATM door by holding its steel handle, he received a strong electric shock and collapsed on the spot. Locals immediately rushed him first to Mohsin Salunkhe’s facility in Dighi and then to Dr. Salunkhe’s Mauli Hospital in Borlipanchatan. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

The incident has cast a pall of grief over the village and the taluka. Locals have alleged negligence and are demanding that a case be filed against the ATM manager. There are also calls for compensation to the deceased’s family under provisions for electrical accident victims. Bhavesh’s mother and brother have lost their primary support, prompting further appeals for assistance.

In this regard, Anita Anant Pimple (52), a resident of Kudgaon, lodged a complaint at Dighi Police Station. The case has been registered under Accidental Death Report No. 12/2025 as per BNSS 194. Police Sub-Inspector Sheikh is conducting the investigation, according to Assistant Police Inspector Hanumant Shinde, who provided the update this evening.