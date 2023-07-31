Raigad: Minor girl dies from snake bite, villagers raise concerns over medicine shortage

In a heart-wrenching incident, 12-year-old Sara Thakur from Jite village in Raigad's Pen district tragically lost her life to a snake bite, raising allegations of medical negligence. The heart-rending sequence of events unfolded on Wednesday, July 26, around 1:30 am, and has sparked outrage among local communities, leading to protests in the area.

Sara's family rushed her to the primary healthcare centre (PHC) in Jite immediately after the venomous snake bite, hoping for prompt medical attention. However, their efforts were thwarted as the attending doctor was unavailable, and his mobile phone was switched off. With no ambulance services readily available, Sara was transported to the PHC in an auto-rickshaw.

Upon arrival at the PHC, it became evident that Sara's condition was critical, necessitating her transfer to the sub-district hospital (SDH) in Pen. Unfortunately, the situation worsened as the newly appointed doctor at SDH-Pen seemed unfamiliar with the appropriate medical procedure for snakebite cases. Consequently, Sara was referred to a private hospital in Pen, where she received 21 anti-snake venom (ASV) vials. However, delays in administering the ASV significantly impacted her health.

Local activists and concerned citizens have raised serious concerns about the alleged scarcity of ASV injections and the inadequacy of ambulance services in both government and private hospitals. The tragic incident has ignited a heated debate on the quality of rural healthcare facilities and the urgent need for robust protocols to address medical emergencies effectively.

The distressing turn of events continued as Sara was transferred between hospitals, resulting in a loss of valuable time. Despite being provided ventilator support at the civil hospital in Alibaug, efforts to transfer her to MGM Hospital were hindered by the unavailability of a cardiac ambulance. Ultimately, Sara Thakur succumbed to her injuries around 9 am upon reaching MGM Hospital, leaving her grieving family devastated.