Raigad Road Accident: Thar Breaks Through Railing and Falls into Gorge While Avoiding Scooter

A group of tourists from Gujarat narrowly escaped a tragic mishap when their vehicle fell into a gorge while ascending the Matheran ghat on July 6, reported Maharashtra Times. The accident occurred around 9:30 AM near the first railway crossing above Jumapatti Railway Station, a sharp turn known for its tricky navigation. The vehicle, a Thar, broke through a roadside railing and plunged into a ditch after the driver reportedly lost control while trying to avoid a woman on a scooter. Despite the severity of the fall, all four passengers sustained only minor injuries, avoiding any major casualties. The vehicle, however, suffered significant damage.

The accident caused temporary disruption in traffic, as panic spread among tourists and locals present at the scene. A swift response by the local police and administration helped bring the situation under control. The damaged Thar was towed away shortly after the incident, clearing the road for regular traffic.

Matheran, a popular hill station in Raigad district, sees a high footfall during weekends, especially in the monsoon season, with visitors flocking to enjoy its cool weather and scenic landscapes. Just a few days prior, a similar incident involving another tourist vehicle was reported in the same area, raising concerns over road safety on the ghat stretch. The affected tourists were part of a larger group from Ahmedabad, with some traveling in another vehicle. Authorities have urged caution for all travelers heading to the hill station, especially during the rains when roads become more treacherous.