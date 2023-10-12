Raigad Zilla Parishad CEO blacklists 14 contractors for incomplete water scheme works

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raigad Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has taken action against 14 contractors involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission for their failure to complete water supply projects. According to officials, work orders for 26 schemes assigned to these contractors have been cancelled, as some remained unfinished, and others were not even initiated. The blacklisting will be in effect for one year, and the CEO, Dr. Bharat Bastewad, announced that any future delays or subpar work would face similar consequences.

The cancelled work orders encompass projects in various areas, including Panvel, Karjat, Mahad, Alibaug, Murud, and Uran. After conducting a review of the scheme's progress, which included tap connections to households, the CEO initiated this action. Additionally, the Raigad Zilla Parishad has published a new tender notice as part of its efforts to maintain project momentum.