Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Celebrate Bhai Dooj With Sister Jaywanti Deshpande (Watch)

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray celebrated Bhai Dooj festival with their sister Jaywanti Thackeray Deshpande in Dadar, Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Prakash of Kartik month.



Meanwhile, on the Bhai Dooj day, sisters pray for their brothers by performing aarti and praying for their long life and success, while brothers promise to protect their sisters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray celebrates Bhai Dooj with their sister Jaywanti Thackeray Deshpande in Dadar, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ARDlLSGXA7 — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2025

This is their fifth meeting after they met on Wednesday, when Uddhav visited Shivtirth, the official residence of Raj Thackeray, greeted his aunt and Raj's mother Kunda Thackeray on her birthday. This was the eighth interaction between the Thackeray cousins, once bitter rivals, since they came together in July to oppose the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools.

The two cousins and their families had met last week on the occasion of the Deepotsav event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at Shivaji Park. The coming together of the two parties ahead of the rural and urban body polls in Maharashtra, which are to be held before January 31, 2026, is a mere formality now, Sena as well as MNS leaders have claimed.