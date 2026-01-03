Raj Thackeray Claims Evidence Against 65 Unopposed Mahayuti Candidates, MNS to Legal Action

The last day to withdraw nomination papers was on Friday, January. The Opposition parties alleged that the BJP has convinced independents and candidates from major opposition parties to withdraw their nominations from contesting the Maharashtra civic elections 2026. Therefore, the opposition alleged that 65 Mahayuti candidates across the state won from their seats unopposed.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has claimed to have evidence against the 65 Mahayuti candidates and is preparing to take legal action against them.

According to sources, Raj Thackeray has evidence related to unopposed victories in areas including Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. He is also expected to raise the issue during campaign rallies for the municipal elections.

It has been alleged that ruling Mahayuti leaders pressured candidates across the state to withdraw their nominations. Several pieces of evidence, including call records and videos, have reportedly been handed over to Raj Thackeray.

The MNS is set to approach the court on Monday, January 5, in connection with the 65 unopposed seats. Reacting to the development, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said, “We will meet the State Election Commissioner tomorrow and inform him about the incidents involving 65 candidates. We will move court on Monday against the corporators. first, we will submit formal representations.”