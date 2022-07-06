"Raj Thackeray is a Hindu leader!" says MLA Sada Sarvankar

Mumbai: The Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed in the state and the Shinde government was formed. A total of 50 MLAs along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP came together and established power in the state. In it, a MNS MLA who came together on the issue of Hindutva also voted in favor of BJP and Shinde group in the Assembly. Now it is no secret that BJP and MNS have grown closer. But after the disgruntled MLAs in the Shiv Sena revolted and joined the Shinde faction, they have now started meeting Raj Thackeray directly.

Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar, who left Shinde's group and joined Uddhav Thackeray's side, met MNS chief Raj Thackeray today. Sarvankar had always visited Raj Thackeray's residence 'Shivteerth'. Sada Sarvankar's son Samadhan Sarvankar was also present on this occasion.

After meeting Raj Thackeray, Sada Sarvankar interacted with the media. At this time, Sada Sarvankar said that Raj Thackeray is a Hindu Jananayak. Sada Sarvankar also said that the role of Balasaheb's Shiv Sena and MNS is the same. "Raj Thackeray gave me time to meet him even when he was in poor health. I always respect him" said Sarvankar.

Meanwhile, after the establishment of MNS, Raj Thackeray had given a strong push to Shiv Sena by creating dominance in Dadar area. But MNS failed to maintain this success. Sarvankar was also annoyed when Shiv Sena cut off Sarvankar's ticket and gave the order to Bandekar. But after the revolt of Sada Sarvankar Shinde, who became an MLA in the 2019 elections, he joined his group directly.