Raj Thackeray Joins League of Well Wishers Congratulating L K Advani for Bharat Ratna Honor

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani has been showered with congratulations from various quarters after he was conferred with the Bharat Ratna. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also congratulated LK Advani on the Bharat Ratna and also thanked the central government. He also took a dig at the BJP, saying Advani should have won the award earlier.

"Heartiest congratulations to senior BJP leader and one of the party's key founders LK Advani on being conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award. Congratulations to the central government, which has been in undisputed power at the Centre for the last 10 years, the person who has put the BJP in today should have got this highest honour earlier. Of course, this is an internal matter of the party." he said.

Advaniji played a key role in the fulfillment of the dream of crores of Indians to see a Ram temple, and in doing so, he risked his political career. Endured political untouchability and neglect. Through the rath yatra, Advani awakened the identity of Hindus in the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged, but in doing so, Advani had the greatness of mind to say 'Ab ki bari Atal Bihari'. "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) congratulates this senior leader who has seen politics since the first general election of the country and has turned the country's politics around.



The right choice!

"The selection of Karpuri Thakur and L K Advani for the Bharat Ratna award is very appropriate. Karpuri Thakur worked for the weaker sections of the society. When I became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1978, Karpuri Thakur was the Chief Minister of Bihar. We used to discuss often in the chief minister's meetings. He had a very simple and humble personality but was very strong in his thinking. So their choice is the right one. L K Advani, on the other hand, was in the country's Parliament for many years. He was also elected from Delhi. With one exception or another, they were never defeated. He had a reputation as a person of clean character in public life," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, praising LK Advani.