Raj Thackeray praises Javed Akhtar for his comments says, I want Muslims like him
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2023 12:53 PM 2023-03-23T12:53:58+5:30 2023-03-23T12:54:24+5:30
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray said I want people like Javed Akhtar and many more. I want Indian Muslims who speak against Pakistan and tell them our power. Javed Akhtar does that and I want Muslims like him.
While addressing the crowd, he praised lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar for his remarks on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks during an event in Pakistan.
Besides Raj Thackeray, several others, including Kangana Ranaut previously lauded Javed Akhtar for speaking his mind. Javed attended a festival honouring writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz, in Lahore where he was told that Indians think all Pakistani are terrorists. He gave a stern reply and said the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to roam freely in Pakistan.
I want people like Javed Akhtar and many more. I want Indian Muslims who speak against Pakistan and tell them our power. Javed Akhtar does that and I want Muslims like him: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mX0I2w3GfP— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023