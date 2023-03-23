Raj Thackeray praises Javed Akhtar for his comments says, I want Muslims like him

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray said I want people like Javed Akhtar and many more. I want Indian Muslims who speak against Pakistan and tell them our power. Javed Akhtar does that and I want Muslims like him.

While addressing the crowd, he praised lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar for his remarks on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks during an event in Pakistan.

Besides Raj Thackeray, several others, including Kangana Ranaut previously lauded Javed Akhtar for speaking his mind. Javed attended a festival honouring writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz, in Lahore where he was told that Indians think all Pakistani are terrorists. He gave a stern reply and said the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to roam freely in Pakistan.