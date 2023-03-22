Raj Thackeray to address Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park today

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray would address a mega rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Wednesday coinciding with Gudi Padwa festivities. As a result, security in Dadar area will be stepped up today. Adequate police force will be deployed as thousands of MNS supporters are expected to attend the rally. According to Mumbai traffic police, parking will be prohibited on seven roads leading to Shivaji Park while traffic on some roads will be diverted. The Mumbai police have set up temporary parking spaces for vehicles coming from outside the city.

Against this backdrop, Raj Thackeray - the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray - is likely to announce MNS’ political directions, particularly with the civic elections round the corner, followed by the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024.Though Raj Thackeray (54) has been hobnobbing with Shinde and BJP leaders, he has not declared his political strategy on any alliance with them so far.The MNS has released a series of teasers ahead of the rally and even organised a special train from Raigad to transport the party workers to the Shivaji Park.The event also follows the mega rallies addressed by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde in Khed and Ratnagiri in the past fortnight.