Raj Thackeray's Untraceable Charter Plane Journey to Delhi: What We Know So Far

Raj Thackeray's Delhi visit has become the most talked about issue in recent days. Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray met Union Minister Amit Shah and the MNS will likely join the Grand Alliance. Meanwhile, the chartered flight that Thackeray took for his Delhi visit has become a topic of discussion. It is being said that even world-renowned agencies were unable to track the flight's movement.



The chartered plane that Thackeray took had a customized cabin, modern gallery, wireless internet, and diwan bed. More importantly, Raj's aircraft could not be tracked on flight tracking platforms such as FlightTardar24, Flyware, and AirOne Radarbox. The Embraer Legacy 650 aircraft was used for Thackeray's Delhi visit, Aaj Tak reported.

A while ago the news of billionaire Elon Musk's plane being tracked was making rounds. As a result, companies have now developed aircraft for high-profile individuals that cannot be tracked by radar. These planes are in contact after taking off but then it becomes impossible to their movement. These planes are used by celebrities and business tycoons.



Raj Thackeray's flight is registered with Ahmedabad's commercial charter operator meetings.

India has started using a system similar to the one being used in the US to protect the privacy of passengers on chartered flights. These things run according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) program. According to the Limiting Aircraft Data Display (LADD) program, an aircraft's registration number is not made public on platforms like FlightRadar24. Government agencies can make use of this data. Tracking platforms such as ADSB Exchange are also capable of tracking aircraft.