Rajni Devi Patil Passed Away: Satara MP Shriniwas Patil's Wife Dies at 76

Satara MP Shriniwas Patil's wife and Sarang Patil's mother, Rajni Devi Shriniwas Patil, passed away in Pune on Friday, January 12, due to an illness. Rajni had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune. Her condition became serious this afternoon, and she breathed her last around 1:30 pm. She was 76 years old.

Rajni Devi Patil, born on 26 July 1948, belonged to Chinchener Vandan in Satara taluka and came from a Barge family with four generations of military tradition. She married Shriniwas Patil on 16 May 1968. Throughout her life, Rajni provided unwavering support to MP Shriniwas Patil in his administrative, political, and social endeavours. Her body will be cremated this evening at 6 PM at Vaikunth crematorium in Karad, according to media reports.

Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle expressed grief over the death of Rajni Devi Shriniwas Patil. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Bhonsle said, "Half-daughter of MP Shriniwas Patil Mrs. The news of Rajni Devi's death is sad. We share the grief of MP Patil and his family. May God give them the strength to recover from this pain, this is the prayer. Mrs. A heartfelt tribute to Rajni Devi."

Known as 'Mai' to everyone, Rajni Devi Patil actively participated in every activity of MP Shriniwas Patil and encouraged him. She was recognized as an ideally cultured and pious housewife and was highly educated.