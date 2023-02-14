Raju Shetti turns down Chandrasekhar Rao's offer

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Chief Chandrasekhar Rao have started efforts to expand their party in Maharashtra. For this, he is looking for a Marathi leader in the state. Meanwhile, at the same time, he had offered Raju Shetti, the leader of the Swabhimani Shetkar Sangathan, to take the position of Maharashtra state chief. But Raju Shetti politely declined this offer on Monday.

We don't want to end the existence of our party. Also, Raju Shetti has said that I have not come to politics to make a career, but I want to raise the issues of farmers and fight for them. So Chandrasekhar Rao will now have to look for new leaders.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, Raju Shetti said that he and Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao had a meeting on how Telangana state was developed. On this occasion, he said that we are no longer the Telangana Rashtra Samithi but the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Shetti stated that Chandrasekhar Rao had asked him to take the position of Maharashtra state chief and join our party. But I politely told them that their plan was good and that their role was also right. But Raju Shetti has revealed that he turned down his offer because he has dedicated himself to the farmers' movement.