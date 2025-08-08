Raksha Bandhan Gift to Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries as Maharashtra Govt Transfers July 2025 Instalment of Rs 1,500

Good news for women beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme as Maharashtra Government has given gift on the eve of Raksha Bandhan 2025. According to the information, the Women and Child Development Ministry has initiated process for transferring July installment of Rs 1,500 to eligible women's bank accounts.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, a fund of Rs 1,500 per month is provided to women as financial assistance. The instalment amount for the month of July has started being deposited into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare had earlier stated that the money would be deposited on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

The July 2025 instalments under the scheme have been allocated Rs 2,984 crore. In total, the state government has allocated Rs 28,290 crore for Ladki Bahin. As per the scheme’s criteria, women between the ages of 21 and 65 are entitled to receive Rs 1,500 per month.

The Mahayuti government launched the Ladki Bahini Yojana Scheme in July 2024 during 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election campaign. The amount for 12 instalments had already been deposited in the beneficiaries' accounts. Now, the process of depositing the 13th instalment is underway. According to the rules, only two women per household are eligible for the benefits. However, it was discovered that more than two women in some families had been receiving the benefits. As a result, a home inspection process has been initiated for verification.

As many as 26 lakh women who received benefits under the scheme are now subject to home inquiries. The scheme allows no more than two women per household to benefit from it. The Women and Child Development Department has prepared a list of these 26 lakh women and revoked their benefits.