Raksha Khadse Responds to BJP Workers' Discontent Over Raver Lok Sabha Candidature

The BJP has once again fielded sitting MP Raksha Khadse from the Raver Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has reposed faith in Raksha Khadse, the daughter-in-law of senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse, raising the eyebrows of political observers. This unexpected game of the BJP has left the Nationalist Sharad Pawar party in a quandary. On the other hand, there is an internal dispute in the BJP over the candidature of Raksha Khadse and a video has now gone viral. At a party meeting attended by BJP leader and state cabinet minister Girish Mahajan, some office-bearers alleged that Raksha Khadse was campaigning with NCP workers and alleged that BJP office-bearers were being ignored. The video of the incident has surfaced, triggering a controversy within the BJP and Raksha Khadse has also talked about it.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Likely to Announce Candidates Today

Reacting to the ire of BJP office-bearers, Raksha Khadse said, "Now the elections have been announced. In such a situation, there are such small disputes between all the parties. However, Girishbhau has reached an understanding by holding a meeting with everyone. I don't think it's a big deal. However, I don't know who made the video viral and what the motive is behind it. If I had worked with NCP people, the party would not have considered me for the ticket. The party is focused on what we do," she said.

Meanwhile, in the viral video, some BJP office-bearers are seen accusing Raksha Khadse of his proximity to the NCP. Girish Mahajan and BJP's Chalisgaon MLA Mangesh Chavan were also present at the meeting.

What is Eknath Khadse's stand on the Raver Lok Sabha's seat?

Eknath Khadse had made his stand clear a few days after the BJP fielded Raksha Khadse from Raver. "I have not been allowed by the doctors to contest the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. So, I will not contest from Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Rohini Khadse also never thought of contesting the Lok Sabha elections. She has been working for the last four years thinking that she only wants to contest the assembly elections. Therefore, Rohini Khadse will also not contest from Raver Lok Sabha seat," Khadse said.



