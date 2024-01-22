Ram Mandir Consecration: CM Eknath Shinde To Skip Ayodhya Event, To Tour With MPs and MLAs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his intention to lead his cabinet members, along with the state's MLAs and Lok Sabha MPs, on a pilgrimage to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Consequently, he conveyed that he would not be present at the idol consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Tata Marathon held here in the morning, the CM said, Instead of a handful of people attending the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, I would like to take all state cabinet members as well as MLAs and parliamentarians later. The temple is about our faith and pride. I would also like to take officials and devotees to the Ram Temple, he added.

In preparation for Monday's ceremony, Chief Minister Shinde has directed officials to undertake a cleanliness drive in temples and illuminate them with decorations, he announced. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier informed reporters in Nagpur that he plans to visit Ayodhya in February for "Ram seva" (service to Lord Ram).



