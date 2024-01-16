"Ram Temple Shilanyas Was Done When Rajeev Gandhi Was PM, But...": Sharad Pawar

In a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Temple, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asserted on Tuesday that the foundational 'Shilanyas' for the temple in Ayodhya took place during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Pawar accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of politicizing the consecration ceremony, claiming they are engaging in political maneuvers under the guise of Lord Ram.

Addressing a public meeting in Nipani, Karnataka, Pawar stated, "The 'Shilanyas' was conducted during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, but today the BJP and RSS are doing politics in the name of Lord Ram,” as PTI quoted.

Pawar took a dig at the PM's 11-day fast leading up to the event, suggesting that fasting to alleviate poverty would have been a more appreciated gesture.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with over 4000 dignitaries and notable personalities expected to participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the ceremony.

Earlier, senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and LoP Adheer Ranjan Chaudhary, declined the invitation to the ceremony, labeling it a 'political event.' The Congress released a statement respectfully declining the invitation, leading to controversy as some accused the party of hurting Hindu sentiments. Responding to BJP's allegations, the Congress clarified that they did not intend to offend anyone and affirmed that individuals with faith in Lord Ram are welcome to visit the Ayodhya temple any day. The rift over the invitation escalated when political and religious leaders accused the Congress of disrespecting Hindu sentiments. Congress, in turn, emphasized its commitment to religious harmony and reiterated that it holds deep respect for Lord Ram.