Ramdas Athawale Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Ending Reservation, Says...

Ramdas Athawale, the National President of the Republican Party and Union Minister of State for Social Justice, has strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement in the United States regarding the potential end of reservation in India. Athawale emphasized that the reservations provided by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to Dalits, Tribals, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and other marginalized communities are enshrined in the Constitution and cannot be abolished. He asserted that as long as the Sun and Moon exist, so too will the Constitution of India and the reservation it guarantees.

In response to Gandhi's remarks, Athawale announced that a state-wide protest will be organized by the Republican Party. Siddharth Kasare, the Mumbai President of the party, indicated that a demonstration will take place on September 13 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai against Rahul Gandhi's controversial statements.

Athawale questioned the motive behind Gandhi's comments about ending reservation, stating that it reveals a broader anti-reservation sentiment within the Congress party. He highlighted that the Congress has held power for a significant duration in India and that during their tenure, Dalits have faced increased oppression. According to Athawale, the reservation system is a vital protective measure ("Kavach Kundal") for these communities.

He urged the Dalit and Adivasi communities to respond to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, warning that they would hold him accountable for his call to end reservation. Athawale also criticized Gandhi for allegedly defaming the country during his foreign visits by claiming that democracy is lacking in India. He reiterated that making such statements abroad is a disservice to the nation.