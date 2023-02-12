Ramesh Bais replaces Bhagat Singh Koshiyari as Maharashtra's new Governor

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has been appointed the new governor of Maharashtra as President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Koshyari's exit comes following a recent controversy over his comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, though his term was no less acrimonious until Uddhav Thackeray was at the helm. In January, Koshyari, 81, expressed his desire to resign from the post and devote time to reading and writing.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities. Governor Koshyari gave this information through the Press Release issued by Raj Bhavan on Jan 23."It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters,” said Koshyari.

I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari has stated in the press release issued by Raj Bhavan.