Rana Couple Skips Court, Faces Arrest Threat in Hanuman Chalisa Case

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai expressed displeasure Thursday after independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana failed to appear for framing of charges in the Hanuman Chalisa case. The court warned the couple that arrest warrants could be issued if they miss the next hearing on January 11th.

The Ranas were expected to be charged on Thursday after their plea for acquittal was recently dismissed. However, their lawyers requested a two-week adjournment to challenge the dismissal in the high court. Judge Rahul Rokade expressed strong disapproval of their absence, emphasizing that "the court is not a joke."

The ongoing controversy stems from the Ranas' attempt to recite the Hindu devotional hymn Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence last April. Their actions sparked protests and allegations of inciting religious tension.